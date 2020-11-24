May Zander Andersen Lawson passed away Nov. 14, 2020 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix after a severe bout of pneumonia.
May was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sept. 5, 1946 to Fred and Gerda Andersen. May came to America with her parents and older sister Lisa when she was 2 years old. She was a hit on the ship with her happy nature and fearless personality. May was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed teaching classes in Sunday School and Relief Society, and serving in the Temple as an ordinance worker. She loved her two years as a missionary in Richmond, Virginia and cherished her time with all of her favorite missionaries who became great friends.
May had the ability to make everyone her friend, and she could carry on conversations easily with almost anyone. Her warm, "hobbity" nature drew people into her life, and her love turned friendships into family. She enjoyed adventures and going to new places. May leaves a hole in the hearts of those who love her and will be thought of daily, but we also rejoice knowing she is with other family members and friends who left this life before her. When we remember May we will smile, for May was a cheerful, happy soul and a whole lot of fun.
May was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lisa and her former husband Wayne. She is survived by her dear daughter Emily and May’s sisters Jeanie (Christensen) LouAnne (White) and their husbands, and her cousin Karen (Shietze) and her husband. May leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews and their spouses, and an abundance of great-nieces and nephews.
