McDaniel John entered eternal rest, surrounded by loved ones, who will miss him very much. He passed away on the morning of Sept. 3, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. He was born on Oct. 9, 1988 to Daniel and Cynthia John.
Macky grew up in Cibecue, Arizona and lived in McNary, Arizona for four years. He loved to travel and go fishing and camping. He was a really fun person who loved to joke around and make people happy. He was a very helpful person. He loved to attend church. He completed his high school at Sherman Indian High School.
McDaniel is survived by his adoptive mother: Carleen Patterson; brothers: Willard John, Edmund John and David Ivins; foster sister: Farrah Patterson; son: Damian John; other family members: Gloria Martinez, the Pina Boys, Heidi Josay, Clarissa Josay, Carol and Alfred Patterson and Agnes Dazen and his best friend: Dion Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Cynthia John; sisters: Marita and Diana John; Grandparents: Willie and Fanny John; aunt: Evelyn Peaches and Cousins: Genice Peaches and Dennis Williams.
A viewing was held on Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Red Mountain Cemetery in Cibecue, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with Macky's Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
