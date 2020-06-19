McKale Goklish

McKale Jaton Goklish of Whiteriver, from this life into eternal rest on June 10, 2020 at the age of 28 in Phoenix.
He is survived by his parents Stevie and Linda K. Altaha-Goklish; a brother Harold (JP) Goklish; one nephew Rasta Goklish and godson Marcus Bones. His grandparents Delbert Sr. and Virginia E. Altaha. He has many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
McKale is preceded in death by his grandparents Max and Millie (Bennett) Goklish and LeMay Bennett. He attended Alchesay High School and prior to his passing he was working on his G.E.D. Certification. McKale was also known as Sko-no, a nickname given to him by an elder who was a family friend also, an Apache name was given to him by his maternal grandparents “Zaagolanii” meaning the Mockingbird. He would mimic Apache songs and always talking, joking and telling stories with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors by hiking for antlers, fishing and camping the many beautiful lake and streams of his homeland the beautiful White Mountains. He especially enjoyed camping out with family at the Fort Apache Indian Campmeeting, in June of each year at the R-14 Ranch in Cedar Creek, Arizona. Ranching and cattle branding is another outdoor activity he enjoyed.
McKale was very family-oriented and did not call his relatives by name but reference them as “grandpa”, “grandma”, “auntie”, “uncle”, or “cuz” for cousin. He would also say, “shil nzhoo” “I love you.”
Although there was no formal training, McKale was very skilled in working with electronic devices by installing, repairing or troubleshooting. One past-time activity he enjoyed was to hang-out with his many friends and he will be missed by many than knew him. He had the opportunity to participate in a program for educational opportunities and job training organized by the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona and attended services at the Cedar Creek Assembly of God and Fire on the Mountain churches.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop. Graveyard and burial service will be on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at the Sevenmile Hill Cemetery in Sevenmile. Reverend Alvin Martinez of the Cedar Creek Assembly of God will officiate.
