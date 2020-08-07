McTavia Silas

McTavia Isadora (Victor) Silas, also known as “Sister”, 22, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in East Fork, Arizona. She was born on November 3, 1997 in Whiteriver, Arizona to McTeveus Victor Sr and Bernadette Clarkson.
McTavia is survived by her husband, Franklin Silas Jr; one son, Stellan Silas. Siblings: McTeveus (Maria) Victor Jr., Bernall Nosie and McTeveson Nosie and Shanielle Clarkson. Two nephews Tedosh and Kaique Victor and one niece Dusti’ Rose Victor. Maternal grandparents: Ilona Williams and Baldwin Clarkson. Four uncles: Bradley (Karen) Clarkson Sr., Anthony (Valarie) Williams, Leo Williams Jr., Evans (Mary) Victor and two aunts: Michelle (Shawn) Kenton and Rosita (Bernard) Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Alice Bennett whom she loved and dearly missed. Paternal grandparents: Victoria Buck and Evans Victor Sr.
McTavia was a compassionate, kind hearted and loving young lady who always had a smile and greeted anyone she encountered. She loved stream and ice fishing; enjoyed outdoors (cruising back roads, cookouts); coloring design books and hanging out with friends.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona. Graveside service following at 12 p.m., Javalina Cemetery Seven Mile, Whiteriver, Arizona.
Adhere to CDC guidelines and WMAT resolutions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place in reference to social distancing, mandatory face mask, no hugging and handshakes.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
