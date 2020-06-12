Melberlene Dazen

Melberlene Patricia Dazen entered eternal rest on May 29, at her home. She was born on February 21, 1970 to Iris Classay and Meborne Dazen Sr. Melberlene lived all her life in Whiteriver.
She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, the outdoors, reading and watching T.V. She was a big WWE fan.
Melberlene was survived by her son, Ramon Jose Tohonnie; mother, Iris Classay; father, Melbourne Dazen Sr.; aunt, Verbena Tohonnie and Lolita Loring; brother, Melbourne Dazen Jr., Glenn Veron Truax; uncles, Leo Classay and Sylvester Loring;
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dora Gass Classay; grandfather, Stacy Classay; uncles, David and Emmanuel Classay.
Graveside service to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Whiteriver Cemetery, Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Dazen family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.