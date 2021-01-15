Melinda Bonito went to be with Lord on Jan. 6, 2021 unexpectedly. She was born on April 26, 1969 to parents Wilkie Bonito and Lassie Tessay.
Melinda is survived by Ashley Skidmore, Kinney Skidmore; brother, Steven Tessay Sr; sisters, Lolita Bonito and Joycelyn Maceda; six grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tiapa Cemetery, Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Bonito family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
