Melissa Bonito of Whiteriver passed away on June 6, in Phoenix. She was 85. Melissa was born on September 22, 1934 in Whiteriver to the late Clinton and Stella (Massey) Dayaye.
She is survived by her sons, Leon Bonito Sr., Ronald Bonito, Marcus Bonito Sr., Chester Bonito and Eddie Bonito; sister, Agnes Declay; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bonito, Sr.; sons, Randy Bonito, Hilbert Bonito, Gilbert Bonito, Gerald Bonito, Randall Bonito, Jr.; daughter, Vickie Sue Bonito; grandchildren, Angela Bonito, Lonnie Wayne Bonito, Myron Bonito and Geralyn Bonito.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Follow the Resolution passed by the Tribal Council and practice social distancing.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
