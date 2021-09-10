Melita Burnette was born on August 18, 1967 in Whiteriver, Arizona to Fernando Burnette & Christina Aday. Melita entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona. A one-night wake will be held starting at 1:00 PM Thursday September 9, 2021 at her sister, Marina George residence in Seven mile, (3130 Mountain Lion Lane.) Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Seven Mile Miracle Church. Interment will be at the Seven Mile Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Burnette Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
