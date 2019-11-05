Melvin Denzel Boyce returned to his Heavenly home Nov. 1, 2019. He was born Dec 23, 1931, to Melvin Boyce and Velma Louise Slade in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melvin worked hard throughout his life. He was successful in his occupation because of his hard work ethic, determination, and problem solving skills. He served in the Air Force and worked at a maintenance superintendent at Salt River Project, Tucson Electric Power and Navajo Generating station to name a few. He was very respected among his co-workers and friends.
Melvin loved automobiles and purchased over 125 of them throughout his life. He even restored a 1952 Ford Flat Head V8 half-ton truck to its original pristine condition. He spent many years going on numerous adventures with his late wife, Carol Hedman Boyce visiting places like Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Germany, Singapore, Africa and Hong Kong to name a few.
After Carol died he married Deanna Smith and enjoyed traveling around the country with her as well. Mel will be deeply missed. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. The imprint Mel left upon his posterity is invaluable. It has been a blessing having him in our lives.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
