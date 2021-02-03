Memory Lynn Stephens Burkitt, 75, died Feb. 2, 2021, in Phoenix.
She was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Phoenix.
Memory came from one of the early day pioneering families of Pinetop and Lakeside. One place she grew up in, was a little logging camp known as Maverick which is located in the white mountains of Arizona. Maverick no longer exist. The town was located on White Mountain Apache Reservation. The council of Apaches did not renew the contract for logging, the town shut down and was no more. Memory wrote a song about her beloved small town and called it "Maverick the town that is no more." All that lived there have special memories of that little logging town that will always remain in our hearts.
Memory and her husband, Thomas Paul, moved to Heber-Overgaard. Thomas Paul working in logging and Memory working in the Navapache Electric office in Heber-Overgaard office for 24 years before retiring.
Jeffrey and Andrea lived with them while in high school. Later Jeffrey played guitar and Andrea ran the sound system thus became members of the Mogollon Band. The band played all around Arizona.
Later on Memory and Thomas lived in Kingman where Thomas Paul passed away.
Memory lived in Phoenix until her passing.
We were all raised with love in our hearts for each other and greatly missed our sister Memory and mother, we will miss her marvelous sense of humor her outlandish actions and ways that were hilarious.
She is survived by daughter Andrea, son Jeffrey. "Mary Jo" also two grandchildren and one great grandson.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and her husband, Thomas Paul.
She will be cremated and her ashes placed with her husband Thomas Paul in Maverick.
