Merle Wayne Sullivan, 88, died Feb. 5, 2020. Merle worked as a Navajo County Chief Appraiser. He also rebuilt roads in Germany when he served there in the United States Army.
Merle was a loving husband and father. He is survived by daughters, Shawna Sullivan, Johnna Sullivan, Renee Sullivan, and Kathleen Sullivan; grandchildren: Lauren Maestas, Roberto Sedilla, Jason Sedillo, Miles Teenstra and Conner Teenstra; great-grandchildren: David DeTiege and Noah DeTiege; and sister Dorothy Jolley.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
