Merle Wren took his final trip to be with our heavenly Father Oct. 3, 2019, where we will see him again in Heaven. He was born Oct. 1, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa, to Kenneth and Dolores Wren.
At age 12 he moved to Phoenix, where he met the love of his life at just 13 years old. In church, high school and college Merle shared his love of music with others. He loved to sing and play his trumpet. He was in both choir and band.
He married his love, Lois Waldo Feb. 23, 1974, and they began their life together.
He made the decision to join the United States Air Force April 10, 1974 and made it a career. Merle and Lois started their family while in the military and had three children: Shirley, Lisa and Timothy.
Merle served in the Air Force for 22 years. This is where he developed his love of travel and photography. He was stationed at several bases and countries over the years. The family lived in Illinois, Maryland, Arizona, Japan and California.
Merle used his skills developed in the Air Force to start a new career at the United States Post Office as an electronic technician. His family continued to grow, he had grandchildren during this time: Elizabeth, Nathan, Nicholas, Brittany, Timothy Jr. and Brandon. He continued to work at the Post Office for the next 19 years before officially retiring Oct. 13, 2016.
Merle and Lois built their dream home in Lakeside. They moved to the Arizona White Mountains, surrounded by good fishing lakes, where they've lived for the last three years.
Together they pursued their dreams, exploring new places and visiting the 50 states. Merle documented their travels with his love of photography. They took several trips together. He took pictures everywhere they went, most often including wildlife he spotted along the way. He shared the photos with everyone he met. He sold some of this photos and even had some on display at his favorite restaurant, Darbi's.
Merle is survived by his wife, Lois; three children: Shirley (Steve), Lisa and Timothy; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Nathan, Nicholas, Brittany, Timothy Jr. and Brandon; father Kenneth; sister Becky (Ted); brother Randy; brother-in-law Chaz; nieces and nephews: Christina (JD), Andrew (Brandi), Candace, Madison and Jarrad; great and great-great nieces and nephew; aunts and uncle: Martha, Carol and Gerald; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ernest and Marjorie Winckler, John and Ida Wren and his mother, Dolores Wren.
Services were held Thursday, Oct. 10.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
