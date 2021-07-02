Larry Merrill Shumway passed June 10, 2021 in Snowflake, AZ. Merrill was born November 21, 1950 to Arthur and Ardith Shumway.
Merrill is survived by wife, Renie; children, Corbie (Sarah), Kali (Josh), Tyler (Shalece), Ashton (TC), and Kodi; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pandora, Kevin, Vickie, Bud and Shane.
He was greeted in Heaven by his parents; brother, Dick; sisters, JoLyn and Heidi and Coral; and stepdaughter.
Celebration of Life will be July 16th at 6:00 pm at Merrill and Renie’s home in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or read the entire obituary.
