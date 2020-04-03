Merritt Curtis"Curt" Taggart, 78, died on March 10, he was born Nov. 27 1941, in Ithaca, New York. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Curt lived life to the fullest, even in the last few days fighting lung cancer. Curt made a living playing music, enjoying and cherishing each and every musician he had the privilege to work with. His other passion was working on cars with his son Toby.
Curt leaves behind his wife of 28 years; Cindy, sons Toby, Jacob, Kelly and Chip; daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer; grandson Garrett; granddaughter, Miranda; brothers Wayne (Linda) Taggart and Terry Taggart; sisters, Penny Felix and Debbie (Paul) Gaines; stepmother, Barbara Taggart; his father and mother-in-law, Harry and Janyce Meredith; brother and sister-in law, JJ and Bobbie Naranjo; brother-in-law, Glade Meredith; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; two sons, Cody and Ryan and brother-in-law, Phil Felix.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.