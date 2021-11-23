Mervin Baker

Mervin Baker

Mervin L. Baker, 80, passed away November 14, 2021.

Merv proudly served the USMC from 1960-1963. He moved to Lakeside in 1975 and worked for The City of Show Low & Navajo County from 1975 to 2006.

Survivors include wife, Sandi; children, Doris Baker, Brian (Loni) Baker, Brent Baker, David (Stacey) Baker, Susan (Richard) Kurzhals, Richard (Faith) Mathews,

12 Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that adored him.

A Viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, with a service to follow, at Owen’s Livingston Mortuary, 320 N 9th Street Show Low, AZ.

A Graveside dedication will be held at 1:00pm at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery, 400 W. Center Street, in Taylor, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

