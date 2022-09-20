Michael Anderson

Michael Everette Anderson, 77, died peacefully at his home in Lakeside following a long illness. He was born August 5, 1945, in Fort Worth Texas to Merry (Montrief) Anderson and Ernest Monroe Anderson. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Tortuga off the coast of Vietnam.
Following honorable discharge from the Navy, Mike went back to school, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from North Texas State University and a Master of Liberal Arts degree from Texas Christian University. He taught language arts and history for 13 years at Birdville Independent School District in Texas, and then became a Proposal/ Technical Editor for a defense contractor in Arlington, Texas. He also taught English as an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County Junior College for 19 years.
In his younger years, Mike was involved with the Boy Scouts/ Explorers. He was a fiercely patriotic person and was very active in several groups that supported veterans issues. It was through one of these groups that he met his wife, Diana, a US Army veteran. They married in 1999 and eventually moved to the White Mountains of Arizona, where Mike taught at Snowflake High School and Northland Pioneer College for a while before finally retiring. He was an avid reader. In addition to his love of literature, he loved shooting, cooking, politics, shopping online, and puttering around his home.
Mike is survived by his wife, Diana; brother, Patrick (Peggy Daly) Anderson; stepson Joseph (Maya) Orlendr; nephew Chad (Peggy) Anderson; nephew Chris (Dena) Anderson; nephew Michael (Ae) Anderson; niece Laura Anderson, and grand-nieces and nephews Parker, Jamie, Drew, Dylan, Ann, Merry Louise, and Andres. He was preceded in death by his mother Merry Anderson and his brother John Gene Anderson.
Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.