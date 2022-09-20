Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson

Michael Everette Anderson, 77, died peacefully at his home in Lakeside following a long illness. He was born August 5, 1945, in Fort Worth Texas to Merry (Montrief) Anderson and Ernest Monroe Anderson. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Tortuga off the coast of Vietnam.

Following honorable discharge from the Navy, Mike went back to school, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from North Texas State University and a Master of Liberal Arts degree from Texas Christian University. He taught language arts and history for 13 years at Birdville Independent School District in Texas, and then became a Proposal/ Technical Editor for a defense contractor in Arlington, Texas. He also taught English as an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County Junior College for 19 years.

