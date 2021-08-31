Michael Avery Sr.

Michael Anthony Avery, Sr., 74, passed on August 2, 2021.
Michael was preceded in death by wife, Sherry Avery; sons, Michael Avery, Jr, Troy Avery and Victor Avery; first grandson, Troy Avery; mother, Marie Lugo-Ortiz; and brother, Ramon Mendoza. He has waited many years to be reunited with them.
Michael leaves behind his only daughter, Michelle Spackman and his only surviving son, Demetrius Avery; sisters, Tavia Lee and April Lee; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
