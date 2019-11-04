Michael Hamm

Michael Alan Hamm, 65, of Lakeside, died Oct. 23, 2019, from a long hard battle with cancer at Summit Healthcare in Show Low, with his family by his side. He was born July 7, 1954, in Hobbs New Mexico, to Bob and Lucy Hamm, the middle child of three boys between Bill and Gary, in which he dubbed himself to be the favorite.
Mike graduated from Mesa High school in 1972 at which time he joined the service and served proudly and honorably for 24 years. He spent his first tour in Germany during the Vietnam War and his last deployment was with Desert Storm.
He was self employed for years as a remodeling contractor and he retired in 2016 as a union carpenter. Mike was not one to sit still, he continued working in his yard and helping others as he could. Helping his friends was at the top of his priority list.
Mike was preceded in death by his younger brother, Gary Hamm and his parents Bob and Lucy Hamm.
He is survived by the love of his life, his dog-Mouse, wife Sheri Jordan-Hamm; three children Michael Tyler Hamm, Sirri McNeil (Tyler), and Chris Andreasen (Jen) and five grandbabies: Easton Michael McNeil, Macelynn Grace McNeil, Indie Gray Andreasen, River Knox Andreasen and Violet May Hamm.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending at times months in the woods scouting, hunting, fishing and just enjoying the solitude of being one with nature. His mischievous side showed the most while out in the woods, almost like the coming of a full moon. He has been know to create weapons out of sticks and stones and use them on his unsuspecting friends. Mike was the person you wanted to be with if you needed to survive in the wilderness or if you were lost. Survival was what he did best.
He left this earth with instructions for his friends. 1. Raise his garage; 2. See after his family; and 3. Have a Cuba Libra with him.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at the VFW in Show Low.
