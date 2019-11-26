Michael L. Valenzuela died Nov. 20, 2019, in hospice care in Scottsdale. He was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Holdenville, Oklahoma.
Michael came to Phoenix, with his family at the of age 5 or 6 and lived in Arizona the rest of his life. After high school, Michael went into the United States Army as a weapons instructor. He served three years and then went into the National Guard for a few years.
Michael worked as a commercial glazer eventually becoming the Business Manager of the Glazer and Painters Union in Arizona. Upon retirement, Michael moved to Show Low in the White Mountains in 2000.
He loved the outdoors specifically hunting and fishing. He was a 32˚ Master Mason and a member of the Glendale Arizona Lodge #23.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Valenzuela of Show Low; brother Jerry Valenzuela (Kay) of Globe; nephew Jay Valenzuela of Globe; step-children, Carla Bushman (Patrick) of Fort Wainwright, Alaska and Travis Rhodes of Snowflake, as well as six granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bee and Ernestine (Wheeler) Valenzuela and brother Phillip Valenzuela.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19th. S. Snowflake, with a viewing at noon. Interment will follow in the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low and Snowflake handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
