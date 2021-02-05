Michael Lague

Michael Jerome Lague, 62, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Vernon. He was born Jan. 28, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Noel Ray Lague and Yvonne Marie Eherenfeldt.
Mike was a big fish in a little pond! Raised in Scottsdale, he grew up to be an amazing athlete who enjoyed riding dirt bikes and motorcycles with many. He was a great friend to all — especially during his childhood.
Mike became a 101 Airborne Ranger for the United States Army, serving his country from 1976-1980.
He later pursued the culinary industry to become a certified chef for 40 plus years. He mastered his artistic abilities to create one of kind recipes.
He was a man who loved fishing, creating jewelry, dancing and making people laugh. He was a long time member of the Mountain Motorcycle Association and was a strong willed family man with a heart of gold; always there to help anyone and everyone, doing whatever he could. His heart was bigger than him! May he always be remembered for his impact on our lives.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joni Beth Lague, sons, Jason Lague, Ryan Lague, Nathan Lague, brother, Mark Lague, sisters, Marie Anderson and Maryann McAllen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Tommy Lague and Matty Lague.
Graveside services were held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, where he was laid to rest with full military honors.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mike’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.