Michael Lish

Michael Leroy Lish (Mike), died on March 23rd, 2020. Sorry to be away from those he loved, but glad to be with his parents, Melvin and Barbara, and big sister, Teri, and many friends that went before, that he missed every day. He was born in Sacramento, California on Aug. 4th, 1960.
He is survived by wife: Sheree; brothers, Matt and Jim; children, Nicole, Heidi, Katie, Michael, Khris, and John, Ashley; grandchildre, Michaella, Mariah, Aaron, Elijah, Breea, Natasha, Alex, Rory, Noah, Carter, Lana, Anabelle, Evalyn, Ember Aaron Dominic, and Joshua; great grandsons, Kevonne, Nicholaus, Angel and Elias.
Over the years, he lived in West Virginia, Utah, California and Arizona; the last several years in Lakeside.
When he left school, he worked with his dad at construction. He worked at a nursery/orchard supply business, more construction, as a sheet metal roofer, and at Raytheon and Byrd Roofing. In the 1990s, he was injured on the job and had several back surgeries after that. At least one surgery caused more problems than it solved.
Once he was disabled, he tried hard to keep himself busy without doing hard, physical labor or injuring himself. He could never keep still for long.
He met many friends and neighbors as he puttered around the yard, always doing something to make it beautiful.
Mike was a very smart, funny, kind, generous man. There wasn't a machine that he could not take apart and put back together, whether he had seen one before or not; electrical, mechanical or anything to do with plumbing. He knew how most things worked even if he had never seen it before.
He built computers at work but refused to learn how to use one. Then, he learned Facebook and the monster was born. Everyone who loved him, knew how he felt about Facebook.
Hopefully, by the first week of Aug., his birthday, our lives will be more normal and our health crisis will be over. Tentatively, we will be having a memorial celebration for Mike then.
Watch this paper and Facebook in July for updates.
