Michael Luszeck (“Mike”) died on March 17, 2021 at the age of 67 with his beloved wife, Linda Luszeck, by his side.
Mike was born in Hannover, Germany on April 25, 1953. In 1956 Mike emigrated to the United States with his parents, Hubert and Lori Luszeck. As a child, Mike lived in Downey, California and graduated from Downey High School in 1971. Following high school, Mike served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vienna, Austria.
Mike married Linda on July 29, 1975 in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. Mike and Linda had six children.
Mike and Linda raised all of their children in Yucaipa, California and in 2017 moved to Show Low, Arizona. Mike and Linda then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in December 2020.
Mike worked in the travel industry for over 30 years. He was a master-teacher. He loved to coach his children’s sports teams, especially basketball. Additionally, Mike held many callings at his church, including teaching early morning seminary for over 10 years. Mike also loved rooting on the UCLA Bruins, travelling internationally, walking around the Yucaipa Community Park, and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He participated in community service and was always willing to lend a helping hand, an encouraging word, or corny joke.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Lori. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda; children: Amber, Jeff, Emily, Reid, Ashley, Tyler, and their spouses; nineteen grandchildren; step-mother, Henriette Luszeck; step-siblings: Todd Kelson, Scott Kelson, and Vicki Smith.
Due to COVID-19 it is uncertain whether there will be a formal memorial service at this time. Those who would like to share their love and support to Mike and his family are encouraged to email words of support or story to: luszeck@gmail.com.
