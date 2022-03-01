Michael Moulder

Michael Lee Moulder, 65, passed away February 16, 2022, after a 3-month battle with covid pneumonia. He was born February 15, 1957, to Frank Justin Moulder and Shirley Gene Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter, Tashina (Albert); son Chaz (Anna); 7 grandchildren; mother, Shirley; and sisters, Kathie and Penny (Don).

There will be a casual memorial service Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Neely Ward Building, 1100 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

