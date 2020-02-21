Michael Floyd Ryan, 72, of Eagar, died with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 17, 1947, in Newberg, Oregon to Floyd Ace and Martha Johanna Ryan.
With his father in the Navy, he lived up and down the west coast at various ports. After his father retired from the Navy, they moved to Farmington, New Mexico. Michael served a mission in Finland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He then served his country faithfully in the Army in flight operations in Vietnam. He met and married his first wife, Ann Fleagle and had two daughters, Amy and Alise.
In 1977 Michael met Penny and her children, Melissa, Aaron and Jacob and after a short courtship, they married. Both Michael and Penny attended the police academy through Northland Pioneer College and remained volunteer police officers for many years. He went to work for the Department of Corrections as a corrections officer in Apache County, where he worked until his battle of cancer began.
Graveside services will be held in his honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Eagar Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Ryan family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
