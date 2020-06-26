Michael Sherwood

Michael Quentin Sherwood, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Richville at the Sherwood Homestead. He was born June 20, 1959 in McNary, the son of Quentin Lamar Sherwood and Myrna Louise Wiltbank Sherwood.
Michael was a stone mason for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Sherwood, Richville; son, Michael Lamar Sherwood, Surprise; seven year old granddaughter, who has battled Leukemia since the age of three, Shelby Sherwood, step-children, Heather Caddell, Gregg Lucas, step-grandchildren, Hunter Caddell, Taylor Caddell, Abijah Anaya, Israel Anaya, Lilian Lucas, brother, Robbie (Joan) Sherwood, sisters, Julie Sherwood, Debbie Gillespie and nephews, Ian Sherwood and Ryan Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Sherwood.
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar followed by inurnment at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
