Michael Udall

Michael S. Udall, born, September 20, 1941 in St. Johns, son of Sherwood and Melba Udall, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Eagar.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jeanne and children, Frankie, Wade, Nancy, Bowen, Mandee and Jordan.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Michael's family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
