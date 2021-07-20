Micheal Raymond Lee, 46, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. Micheal was born on February 12, 1975, in Willcox, Arizona to Charlene Margaret Dillman Daggett and, Randy Lee.
Micheal is survived by wife, Melinda Lee; 2 daughters; 1 son; and father, Randy Daggett.
Funeral services were held July 16, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona. Burial followed at the Show Low Cemetery.
A "Go Fund Me" page has been established to help his family with funeral expenses.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
