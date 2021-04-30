Michele Hancock

Michele Marie Hancock was born July 10, 1973, to Eddie and Marie Hancock in Show Low, Arizona. The heavenly angels came and took Michele on April 11, 2021, after a long battle of illness.
In loving memory of Michele, we (the family) would like to thank everybody for their kindness, prayers and acknowledgements that have helped us in this time of loss. She was a wonderful, sweet, loving person and she will be truly missed.
Michele is survived by her son, Nik, and his wife, Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.