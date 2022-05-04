Mick James, of Ahwatukee and Eagar, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022. A third generation native of Arizona (and VERY proud of it), he was born May 5, 1949 in Mesa, Arizona to Jesse James and Annie Arrowsmith James.
Mick graduated from Westwood High in Mesa, then served our country as a member of the United States Army in Vietnam. He became a journeyman mechanic through SRP’s apprenticeship program, worked on power line construction crews as their mechanic, worked outside construction, joined APS as a mechanic, served as IBEW Vice President while there and retired a few years ago.
He was a one-of-a-kind mechanic; he could fix anything. He hunted, guided and scouted for many years with his father-in-law, Dean Bowdoin. The outdoors was his true love, whether it was Arizona desert or Arizona forests and mountains. He was an avid reader and fascinated with all kinds of history. One of his best friends until she passed in 2009 was his mother-in-law, Bobbie Bowdoin. He cherished the time he spent with her, especially the “Great Adventure”, tooling around Arizona and Utah, finding historic sites tied to both family trees.
Mick is survived by his mother, Annie James, his wife of 41 years, Leslie Bowdoin James and his dear rescue dogs, Kroos and Jack. Mick and Leslie were married April 18, 1981 in Phoenix and had a one-of-a-kind life together, albeit too short. They were planning new adventures in Eagar when Mick passed.
Mick will now join his dear son, J.D. James, who was born in Scottsdale on April 29, 1987 and passed on April 11, 2018. J.D. was the light of Mick and Leslie’s life and Mick always said that they would “grow up together” and they did. Until J.D. went away to college at NAU, they were inseparable. They went through the Scouting program, were baseball aficionados and were the best of buddies.
Mick James was one-of-a-kind, had a pretty amazing life and a heart of gold. We will miss him terribly.
In lieu of flowers, Leslie would appreciate donations in Mick’s name to either the Arizona Voice for Crime Victims, P.O. Box 12722, Scottsdale, Arizona 85267; or the Arizona Animal Welfare League, 30 N. 40th Place, Phoenix, Arizona 85034.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, Arizona 85009, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.