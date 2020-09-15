Miguel R. Pinela, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Show Low. Our dad Miguel R. Pinela was a quiet, kind and humble man. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, March 27, 1945, but came to the United States when he was young and found himself in the small town of St. Johns.
He took odd jobs until he found his craft as a masonry where he learned to challenge his knowledge in creating and helped build the small town of St. Johns he resided in.
Our dad taught us the value of hard work, help those that are in need and loyalty to your friends because in the end they are family. He retired 10 years ago but still continued to work and help others; he just couldn't sit around and do nothing. He'd say work kept him young.
He enjoyed fishing, being around his grandchildren and loving his life in St. Johns. He will be missed by his wife of 42 years, Helen Pinela, his seven children, Miguel Pinela, Jr., Santiago Cruz, Bernardo Fierro, Frances Arismendez, Miriam Pinela, Graciela Pinela, Alma Pinela, sisters, Guadalupe Pinela, Gloria Pinela, Maria Pinela, Monica Razo, 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. We will love you always. Until we meet again will we see you at the edge of the sunset ... our cowboy rides away.
Miguel was preceded in death his parents, Feliciano Pinela and Leonarda Rodriguez.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns. Rosary will follow at 10 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
If you would like to leave an online condolence for Miguel’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
