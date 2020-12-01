Mike Logan McCray was born on Nov. 22, 1976. He was the second son of Jeff and Marvona McCray of Snowflake, Arizona.
Logan loved everyone, and everyone loved Logan. He was known for his humor, his love of family, and for having a huge heart. Logan had a fun childhood, and made many happy memories with his brothers, his sister, and his many cousins and friends. Logan was an amazing athlete and enjoyed coaching and working with kids. He was also extremely funny! To quote Logan’s brother Orrin, “He was funny on a whole new level!” Life wasn’t always easy for Logan, but he kept trying, and was always willing to help anyone in need. Logan passed away on November 11, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Jeff and Marvona McCray, his beautiful daughter, Shailynn, (who was his pride and joy), his sweetheart Brandy, and her son Dakota, whom Logan loved dearly. His brothers Joe (Heidi), Orrin (Elyse), Ethan (Daleney), Jeffery (Lauren), his sister Carrie (Alan), along with many nieces and nephews that he adored.
Logan was preceded in death by his older brother Jarrod, (Chelsea) just six months ago.
Logan had the biggest heart, the warmest smile, and hugs for everyone. He will be dearly missed by his family and those who love him.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
