Mikelson Lupe went to be with the Lord on January 22,2021 in Carrizo, Arizona. He was born on July 16, 1990 to Delphine Dazen and Mike Lupe. Mikelson lived in Cibecue, Arizona his whole life. He loved to go antler hunting and fishing; but especially loved being with family. He is survived by his sisters, brothers, father, one daughter and family & friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Delphine Dazen; grandparents: Floyd & Dorothy Dazen; uncle: Roscoe, Darrell; brother Jerry and sister Dercine.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountain Shadow Cemetery in Cibecue, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. Please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net if you wish to share condolences with the Lupe Family.
