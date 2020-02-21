Mildred Pease

Mildred S. Pease, 88, of Show Low, died Feb. 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 17, 1931, in Port Hope, Michigan, to the late Harold F. Leese and Gertrude P. (Champagne) Leese.
She married Nelson H. (Hank) Pease Dec. 10, 1949. Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Port Hope High School and obtained her real estate license in 1972, however her main priority was her family. She was an avid baker, enjoyed writing poems, crocheting, reading, gardening, playing chord organ, making crafts, visiting with people and sharing her Lord. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Owendale, Michigan and often attended the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Harbor Beach, Michigan.
Mildred was a very active servant for the Lord and has blessed many people, sharing the talents the Lord has given her. She was secretary in her church for several years, worked with special people in the SPREAD program, and was a member of the Port Hope Retirees until her recent move to Arizona.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon L. (Don) Smith of Wellington, Kentucky; and son Ricky J. Pease (special friend Pam) of Show Low; grandchildren: Joyce Smith (special friend Lee) of Jackson, Michigan, Jon (Lynn) Smith of Amma, West Virginia and Shannon Pease of Dickson, Tennessee; great-granddaughter Ashley (Brendan) Finerty and great-great grandchildren: Brayden and Adalynn Finerty of Hillsdale, Michigan; sisters, Margaret Schulte of Flint, Michigan and Dorothy Echlin of Sandusky, Michigan; brothers, Herbert (Betty) of Port Hope, Michigan, Arnold (Judy) of Lexington, Michigan, Bernard (JoAnn) of Port Hope, Michigan, Kenneth of Sandusky, Michigan, Alvin (Colee) of Garden City, Michigan; and one brother-in-law, Fred (Carolyn) Pease of Ft Gratiot, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Nelson H. Pease; parents, Harold and Gertrude Leese; sister, Caroline; and brothers Albert, Wilbert, Robert and Melvin Leese.
Interment will be in Marquardt Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to Hospice or charities of donors choice.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
