Milton Gonzales

Milton Ray Gonzales (64) of Snowflake, Arizona died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona from complications of a heart attack he suffered last month. Milton was born Tuesday, July 2, 1957, in Holbrook, Arizona to Ramona (Armijo) and Melquiedes Gonzales, Sr.
Milton is survived by parents; 5 siblings: Mel Gonzales, Jr., Patricia, Charles Neal Gonzales, Judy Yocum, Christopher Gonzales; sons: Anthony Gonzales, Jason Gonzales; and his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hubbard Gonzales in 2018.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences and read the full obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.