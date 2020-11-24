Mitchaleen Kay Casler, age 71, passed away of natural causes on Nov. 6, 2020, in her Show Low residence.
Born on August 12, 1949 in Michigan City, Indiana, Mitchaleen has been a resident of the city of Show Low for 23 years.
She is survived by her brother Dan Stoligrosz and his wife Linda; her sister Kathy Yanz and her husband Randy; and her daughter Tammy Wilson.
