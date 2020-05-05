Modesto Dunlap Sr. entered eternal rest on April 22, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1946 to Wallace and Marie (Malone) Dunlap.
Modesto was a hotshot here in Whiteriver, AZ and he also worked at the Hondah station as a mechanic. He was also an employee at FATCO for over 10 years.
Modesto is survived by his wife of 52 years; Susie Dunlap, children; Michele Dunlap Thompson (Raynold Thompson Sr.), Maureen Dunlap Massey (Romeo Massey Jr.), Mary Dunlap Ivins and Harriet Green Moody, sister; Maxine Tortice, grandmother; Viola Pinal, 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by children; Michael Dunlap, Morrall Dunlap, Marlena Dunlap and Modesto Dunlap Jr., parents; Marie Malone Dunlap and Wallace Dunlap, grandchildren; Angel Maurice Dunlap and Mario Dunlap Sr.
A Graveside Service will be held May 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
If you wish to share condolences with the Dunlap family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.