Monique Cotney

An angel was unexpectedly called to Heaven, Monique Esperanza Cotney, January 29, 2020, at her home in Snowflake. Monique was born April 22, 1969, in McNary, to Robert and Pat Cotney of Snowflake.
Monique grew up in Snowflake. She graduated from Snowflake High School Class of ‘87 and soon after traveled to Florida to pursue a career as a travel agent. She made a lot of friends during her travels but discovered that it wasn’t for her, so she returned home.
In 1989, she gave birth to her oldest, Nicholas Ryan Cotney. In 1993, she gave birth to her youngest, Erica Jade Cotney (Zoellner). In 1994, she graduated from Northland Pioneer College with an associate’s degree in business and used her degree to work at Apache Railway in Operations.
Monique was a very outgoing, lovable, artistic person with a contagious sense of humor. She was an avid softball player. A lover of all types of music and frequently attended many concerts. She was “daddy’s girl,” always enjoying going on fishing trips with her father, Robert. Monique was best friends with her sisters, always getting into mischief. Monique had a heart of gold and very independent. No matter how rough life got, Monique always had a positive outlook. She was a huge animal lover and adopted many different animals over the years. Her pride and joy was her children. She was selfless and accomplished so much as a single mother. She was a role model for many of her family members, including nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
She learned to love her children by the example of her mother Pat, who loved her dearly and was always there for her.
Monique is survived by her mother and father, Robert Dewayne and Pat Cotney of Snowflake; son Nicholas (Britnee) Cotney of Eagar; daughter Erica (Cody) Zoellner of Snowflake; sisters Jennifer (Everett) Brewer of Taylor and Loralei Cotney of Mesa; godson Ewan Plummer of Snowflake. Monique’s beloved pup, Rocko. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Monique was preceded in death by grandparents Robert S. and Eunice Cotney, Procopio and Jovita Gonzales, brother Gregory Earl Cotney and sister Vicky (Cotney) McCray, uncle Gilbert Gonzales, and cousins Jacob Gonzales and Misty Dawn Gonzales.
A viewing and eulogy will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor.
Holy rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, followed by funeral mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Snowflake, with a luncheon afterwards at the Our Lady of the Snow Community Hall.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Cotney and Zoellner family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
