Our beloved dad, grandpa and husband, Monty Ralph Harris, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Snowflake, Arizona from complications incident to his age. He was 81 years old. Monty was born January 9, 1941, the third of four children, and the only son, to the late Ralph Marion and Helen Fay (Randall) Harris.

Monty was married to his sweetheart, Karen Joy McEuen, on December 20, 1963, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a beloved husband of 58 years, dad of six, grandfather of 29, and great-grandfather of 21. His family loved his warmth, his kindness, his understanding and his smile.

