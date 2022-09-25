Our beloved dad, grandpa and husband, Monty Ralph Harris, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Snowflake, Arizona from complications incident to his age. He was 81 years old. Monty was born January 9, 1941, the third of four children, and the only son, to the late Ralph Marion and Helen Fay (Randall) Harris.
Monty was married to his sweetheart, Karen Joy McEuen, on December 20, 1963, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a beloved husband of 58 years, dad of six, grandfather of 29, and great-grandfather of 21. His family loved his warmth, his kindness, his understanding and his smile.
Monty was a lifelong resident of Arizona, having lived in Holbrook, Show Low, and Snowflake. He attended Holbrook High School where he was a stellar athlete, earning All State for Football, and was awarded a full-ride football scholarship to Arizona State College (NAU). He was a member of the "Chain Gang" Fraternity called the "Maxer's Axers" and filled the positions of linebacker and kicker, where he broke the college record by kicking a 65-yard field goal. During Monty's senior year of college, he was invited to try out for the Washington Red Skins but denied the offer because he wanted his Sundays to be for worship.
Monty received his degree in education, where he utilized his skills as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent.
Monty was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission for the Church for two years in Billings, Montana. He also served with his sweet companion, Joy, at the Family History Library at Temple Square in Salt Lake City for 18 months. They loved their mission and developed lifelong relationships with those whom they served. Monty also held many positions in the Church, including serving on the High Council, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Primary Teacher, Bishopric Counselor and Bishop. One of his most favorite Church callings was that of working in the Snowflake Temple for three years along with his wife, Joy.
Monty is survived by his wife, Karen "Joy" Harris of Snowflake, Arizona; children: Cindy (Todd) Peterson, Tandy (Chris) Taylor, Jill (Jimmie) Maner, Dustin (Kristy) Harris, Misty (Ryan) Stuart, Leslie (Ron) Owens; a sister, Marjory (Dennis) Austin; his brother-in-law, Keith DeWitt; step-siblings: Shirley Webb, Dan (Iris) Stratton and Steve (Verlyn) Stratton. Along with his parents, Monty was preceded in death by two of his sisters: Kay Harris and Marian DeWitt; stepfather, Lynn Stratton, and by his step-sister, Barbara Whipple.
The public visitation and viewing will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Centennial Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 175 W. 9th South in Snowflake, Arizona. Additional visitation and viewing will be from 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Centennial Stake Center. As that will be General Conference Weekend of the Church, the funeral service will begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. at the Stake Center. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
The Harris family is grateful to know that "Families Are Forever."
