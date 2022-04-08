Mauricio “Morris” B. Padilla, 81, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Springerville. He was born February 15, 1941 in Socorro, New Mexico, the son of Mauricio F. Padilla and Flora Benevidez.

Morris was a very good and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Angela J. Padilla, Springerville; son, Edward Padilla, Eagar; daughter, Amanda Padilla, Bernalillo, New Mexico, and sister, Joanne Chandler, Chandler.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Morris’ family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

