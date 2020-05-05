Myah Kaylee Fae Collazo was born on April 22, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona to her loving parents, Jacob Ryan and Megan Ashley (Dixson) Collazo.
She never knew the pain and suffering this world has to offer. She only knew the sound of her mother’s heartbeat and the sound of her father’s voice. She only knew unconditional love and the comfort of her mother’s womb. She will be forever loved and forever missed, until we meet again.
She is survived by her parents, Jacob and Megan Collazo of Holbrook, Arizona; brother, Hunter; grandma Deneen Dixson of Holbrook and aunt and uncle, Sue and Gene Dixson also of Holbrook.
Private graveside services were held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
