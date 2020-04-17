Mykaela Rilea

Mykaela Nicole Rilea, 26, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2020 in Ceredo, Wyoming. She was born on July 29, 1993 in Show Low at the Navapache Regional Medical Center.
She grew up in Pinetop-Lakeside, where She attended kindergarten through high school and graduated from Blue Ridge in 2012. While in high school she enjoyed graphic design and was a member of the marching band. Mykaela was known for her infectious smile and outgoing personality. She was hard working and committed. She loved working with the community. She was witty and fun loving, Mykaela lived her life to bring humor and happiness into the lives of everyone who knew her. She was truly an Angel on Earth. She always put the needs of everyone else before her own. She was the best friend, daughter, and sister anyone could have asked for. She loved and cherished her family and friends. She had a beautiful soul, the biggest loving heart, and the best hugs. She could brighten any room just by walking into it. She had so many beautiful qualities about her and such a loving spirit. No amount of words could ever truly express how much she was loved and will be deeply missed. Mykaela had an impact on some many people and leaves behind so many beautiful memories. Currently there are no formal services planned.
Mykaela loved Arizona and the White Mountains where she spent the majority of her life.
At a later date the family will plant a tree in her memory and will extend an invitation to her friends and the community for a celebration of Mykaela’s life.
She is survived by her parents; Hope and Gregg Skeens, her brothers; Hayden Rilea, Dylan Rilea, sister in law; (wife of Dylan) Bethany Rilea, nephew; Reese Rilea, sister; Jocie Skeens, grandfather; John Skeens, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
