Myran C. Moody Sr. went to be with the Lord on August 19 , 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born on August 8, 1985 to Gwendolyn Billy and the late Tex Moody in Whiteriver, AZ. He will be greatly missed.
A wake will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021; 10am at 3501 W. Mohogany Street in Fort Apache, AZ. A home service will follow on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10am. Interment will be at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Moody Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
