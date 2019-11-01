Myrna Green

What a heavenly reunion it was Sunday evening as our sweet Myrna was welcomed by her dear parents and baby brother. Myrna Hilda Baird Green was born Nov. 14, 1941, to William Richard and Gertrude Taylor Baird in Tempe. Myrna died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Myrna and her siblings lost their mother when they were very young. This resulted in a lifetime bond of extraordinary closeness and loyalty between the two brothers and two sisters. They were everything to each other, and that never changed throughout their lives. She lived for several years with both her older brother and sister and their families and she became especially close to their children.
Myrna married John Willard Green Feb. 27, 1973. They were later sealed in the Mesa Temple as a forever family in 1982. Myrna brought three children to the marriage, and John two. There was never yours and mine—only ours—as they raised their family.
Myrna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time mission with her husband, John, in the New Mexico, Albuquerque Mission from 2001-2002. She was well loved on the mission and was known as "The Cookie Sister" as she always took fresh-baked cookies to the missionaries. She lived a life of service and held many callings in leadership positions. Her favorite may have been as relief society president, as this was where some of her most cherished friendships were made. She treasured the temple and especially loved the time she and John served as ordinance workers in the Snowflake Temple.
Myrna was employed for 25 years at Allied Signal Aerospace, working extremely hard and advancing herself from secretary to contract administrator. She was happy when she and John were able to retire in 1997 and stop setting the alarm for 5:30 a.m.
She loved being a wife and was an incredible mother to her children. Her posterity always knew they were precious to her and deeply felt her love. She was a devoted grandmother, traveling great distances to always attend baby blessings, baptisms, graduations, weddings, and missionary farewells and homecomings.
Myrna enjoyed cooking, gardening, and her weekly bowling league with John. She was always ready to travel! There were many fun family vacations and camping trips. She and John would regularly travel to visit their parents before they passed away, and many trips were made to their children's homes all over the states. They truly enjoyed spending that time together. One of her favorite trips was visiting Spain and England with some of her children and grandchildren. It was a dream come true for her. She loved all things British, and was a huge Harry Potter fan. She got many of her children and grandchildren hooked as well! Myrna was an avid reader and most especially loved British literature. She love the scriptures and had an unshakeable testimony of the Book of Mormon. Myrna was profoundly loved and adored by her entire family and will miss her every day.
Myrna is survived by her loving husband, John; children: Darcy Watkins (Ken II), Lorie Wilkins (Brian), Shelly Green, Vicky Cross (Dale), and Jeff Geiger (Ana); siblings: Richard Baird (Darla), McCray Sherman, J. Ernest Baird (Ginna); 23 grandchildren and their spouses; 33 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, baby brother, Anthony Guy Baird and brother-in-law Clyde Sherman.
A Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Heber Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1860 AZ-260 in Heber. Interment will be at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Myrna's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the kind and gentle care she received from the nurses at Barrow Neurological Institute and Hospice Compassus of Pinetop. She was able to be home with her family at the end of her life, which is what she had always wanted.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
