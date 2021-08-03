Myron Aday

Myron Keith Aday
Myron Keith Aday, 39, of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born on May 5, 1982.
He is survived by mother, Mary Aday and daughters, Terrianne Aday and Kaylynn Aday.
He will be missed by all who loved him.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
