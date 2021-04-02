Myron Archie Maxwell, Son of Cecil Lyle Maxwell, and Marva (Fish) began his journey on the Maxwell Family Homestead in Nutrioso, AZ, January 23rd, 1939. When his father died at a young age, Myron worked to help support his mother and 3 sisters: Wyoma Schneider, LaNaya Dickinson, and Kelly Lewis before parenting 10 of his own children.
Myron was always a go-getter as was evidenced when in one year, he learned Morse Code, a pilot’s license and certification as an EMT. He later chose the path of his long line of Lawmen, and became a certified marksman using a 44magnum for the Arizona Rangers.
He loved reading, running, gardening, hiking and flying small aircrafts. Myron was instrumental in building a chapel and a school at Wide Ruins, in Navajo Nation. His love for service in education, church and community included membership in the Holbrook District School Board for 16 years, membership in the Holbrook’s Chamber of Commerce, the Holbrook City Counsel, and a Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On March 23, 2021, Myron passed away while still embraced in the arms of his loving wife, Renee McGee Maxwell. His legacy is survived by his wife Renee and 2 Sisters:(LaNaya Dickinson and Kelly Lewis), 10 children: Steven Maxwell (wife Debbie), Shawna Maxwell (husband Glen), Monty Scott Maxwell, Sandra Maxwell Booth (husband Michael), Lisa Maxwell, LeeAnn Maxwell, DeeAnn Maxwell Boggs, M. Kirt Maxwell (wife Jovi), Wendi Maxwell, and Chantell Maxwell Slade (husband Shawn), 28 Grand-children, 13 Great-Grand-children.
Services were held in the presence of family only on March 27th, 2021. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure. He is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.