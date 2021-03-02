Myron Ray Perkins entered eternal rest on Feb. 24, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona.
He passed away with his beautiful wife by his side after a battle with COVID-19. He was born June 30, 1941, to Andrew Myron Perkins and Ida Nelle Perkins. Myron, known better as Ray, spent his life in Arizona and loved spending his time with family and grandchildren. If you could not find him around family, you would for sure find him completely content being covered in grease and oil from working on his log trucks. He was a gentle giant that loved everyone that he came into contact with. Everyone who knew him all said the same thing; that they loved him because of how special he truly was and how he would always go out of his way to help others.
He met his amazing eternal companion by stopping by the Hon-dah restaurant to get his daily coffee, or in his wife's words, to stop by and see her. She told him to stop drinking that coffee and she would then be his squaw. These two had a deep and profound love for each other that will be able to last for eternity. Ray was also the best dad that anyone could ask for. His children always received comments on how lucky they were to have him as their father.
Ray survived by an amazing wife, a loving brother, and countless loved ones. Ray was loved by all those around him and will be missed dearly until we meet again.
