Myrtle Bloomfield

Myrtle Ruth Bloomfield, 79 passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 at her home in Payson, Arizona. She recently moved from Taylor, Arizona.
Myrtle was born in Phoenix, Arizona to John Wesley and LaWanda Pitts and spent her childhood in Parker and Phoenix. She was the oldest of 5 children. She enjoyed recalling stories of her and her brother antics growing up, and large gatherings with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She married shortly after high school, became a homemaker and had 3 children: Debbie (Randy) Hansen, Edward (Sue) Bloomfield, and Shane (Alisa) Bloomfield. Myrtle later remarried to Max Bloomfield who had 2 children: Denise (Jeff) Oscarson, and Becky (Nick) Nicassio. They loved and accepted as their own, each other’s children and became one happy family. Myrtle worked side by side with Max in the selling and restoration of tractors and implements. She was a heck of a tractor painter. She has been to almost all the continental United States and was especially proud of going to Russia among a few other countries. She enjoyed tending flowers in her yard, gardening, canning and immensely enjoyed decorating her home which she was quite good at. She loved having friends, family and sometimes a last minute, recently met stranger over for the holidays, especially Christmas which she went way overboard on her decorating, gifts, and food. She wasn’t known for going halfway on anything. Many years after her husband Max, passed away in 2003, she found companionship with “Sonny” Meyers for a few short years before he passed. Myrtle is survived by her five loving children as mentioned previously, 4 brothers: Leroy, Roger, Alvin, Randy and several very dear friends. She is further survived by the pride and joys of her life, her grandchildren; Kaleigh, Delane, Jaime, Eric, Edward “Led”, Cameron, Charlie, Amanda, Amber, and her 13 great-grandchildren. Myrtle was proceeded in death by her loving husband Max, her oldest grandson Wesley, Sonny Meyers her life companion, her grandparents and parents. She had other adventures and things she wanted to do, but God had other plans for her. She was fiercely protective of her family. She touched many lives with all her positivity and kindness. Her family will miss her dearly but take comfort in knowing that she is with other family members, and that someday we will be reunited with her and them. In the meantime, she will be our guardian angel as she has always been.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Messinger Mortuary 901 S. Westerly Road, Payson, Arizona 85541. Viewing will be at 9 am, Services at 10 am. Graveside service will be at Perkins Family Cemetery in Clay Springs at 3pm. The cemetery is off highway 260, 50 yards west of mile marker 324, turn north on Gallo Way. Follow the road past the houses. All friends and Family are welcome to join.
