Nadene Terwilliger

Nadene Kay Terwilliger, 81, died Sept. 29, 2019, at her home in Show Low. Kay was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, to Elton Pearl Callahan and Naomi DeBruler Callahan. Her family moved to Compton, California.
In California she married at an early age of 16 and had two children (Les and Denise). During this time, she opened her home in Huntington Beach, California, to foster children and adopted one child (Suzanne). She loved family and always kept the families together. All the relatives would gather at her house for holiday dinners and advice. She always was there for her family. Kay moved to Riverside, California and divorced; this is where she met her new love through Parents Without Partners and married David E. Terwilliger Jan. 18, 1986, at the VFW in Riverside. She inherited three step-children (David Jr, Duane, Gayle). She was a caregiver to her mother and father. When Kay and Dave retired, they moved to Show Low. It is there where Kay enjoyed dancing, reading and volunteering her time as a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 9907. Most of all she was loyal to her family. She will be missed dearly.
At her request, no service will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
