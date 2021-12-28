Nancy Bostic

Nancy Bostic

On December 7, 2021, Nancy Bostic entered into the loving arms of Jesus Christ.

Nancy was preceded in death by parents, John Bail; & Francis Baile; and brother, Donald Baile.

She is survived by her husband, John Bostic; sons, Rick Graviett, David Bostic (Linda); daughters, Mitzi Tharin (Jessie), Connie Bayes, (Rodger); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She lived well, loved well, and laughed often. Nancy was a believer in Jesus and someday soon we will see her again.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.