Nancy DeFrance

Our beloved mother, Nancy A. DeFrance, entered eternal life on Sunday, June 21, 2020 unexpectedly. Her spirit is carried on by her 3 daughters, Tina Mitchell, Cathy and Rochelle Finch; husband, Roy DeFrance; sister, Helen Clark who lives in Pennsylvania; 3 granddaughters, Destiny Serapiglia, Frankie Finch (Brayden) and Shelby Spencer (Shawn); the grandsons, Fernando Baca (Annabelle, Angel, Abiah and one due anytime), Chris Baca and Alex Mitchell.
Nancy had a love for learning. She took an abundance of computer classes for herself but became a substitute teacher after retiring from the telephone company. She also loved dancing, skiing, quading and fishing.
She accomplished being the first female member of the Show Low Elks Lodge #2090 as well as President of the VFW #9907 Ladies Auxiliary where she was a lifetime member. She was also an active member of the Moose Lodge #2325.
Her sprit is carried on by her many friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.